South Africa: Statement On North West Exco Meeting of 3 April 2017

The Premier of Bokone Bophirima, Supra Mahumapelo today addressed the media on the resolutions and highlights of the recently held Bokone Bophirima Executive Council meeting. The media briefing was held at the Mahikeng Hotel School. Premier Mahumapelo who was joined by the MECs for Education and Sport Development Mr Sello Lehari, Manketsi Tlhape of Rural, Environment and Agricultural Development and the Director-General, Dr Keneilwe Sebego, focused on the following.

EXCO Makgotla

The provincial government has to date held several Makgotla which are a direct result of the State of the Province Address pronouncements.

The Executive Council made an assessment of the Makgotla that have so far been held, including processing of the decisions taken as these policy meetings.

The Executive believes that more can still be done to ensure that beneficiaries of these policy directives are exposed to these decisions and understand their implications to them in bettering their lives.

The Executive emphasised that Heads of Departments (HoDs) are critical in leading the implementation process.

Progress report on implementation of road projects by SANRAL in the province

The Executive received a report from SANRAL that provides progress on projects that SANRAL is implementing in the province.

These projects include road maintenance, road markings, road construction and road signs.

There are currently 46 road projects that SANRAL will be doing in the province.

The projects have so far created 3 017 job opportunities for locals in the province.

EXCO has emphasised that SANRAL must recruit local labour and partner with contractors in line with the VTSD model.

These are multi-year projects some of which started in 2016 and are to be completed in 2019, while others will be completed in 2020.

Back to Basics report

The Executive received progress report on the Back to Basics programme as follows:

Establishment of Ward committees: 98 % of the ward committees are established in the province. There is a delay in finalising the remaining 2% and the Department of Local Government and Human Settlements is intervening.

Revenue enhancement strategy

Conducted Data cleansing for Moses Kotane, Ditsobotla and Naledi Local Municipalities through CoGTA revenue enhancement initiatives.

Total payment as at end January is R504 million and total government debts as at end February is R864 million

Reviewed credit control policies for Lekwa Teemane, Kgetleng Rivier, Mamusa and Madibeng Local Municipalities.

Supported all 18 local municipalities with the review of rates policies

Supported Ditsobotla, Mahikeng and Lekwa Teemane with compilation of general evaluation rolls through Sec 139 interventions

Water and sanitation

The EXCO has noted the continuing acute challenges facing the province with regards water and sanitation issues.

Department of Local Government and Human Settlements engaged the National Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs and the following report emerged:

All the Municipalities received a correspondence from the Department notifying municipalities to prioritise water and sanitation in Municipal Infrastructure Grant allocation for 2017/18 financial year.

The Department together with CoGTA held 2017/18 Implementation plan readiness sessions with all the Municipalities during the month of March.

The purpose of those engagements was to ensure that municipalities have properly planned and are ready to implement for the following financial year.

Plans were interrogated accordingly, i.e. project by project in terms of types of projects that are to be implemented, appointment of service providers, dates of commencement and completion, cash flow projections, and the capacity of the PMU.

The Department held a session with all the Water Service Authority (WSA) Municipalities with CoGTA from (19-21 April 2017) to further engage municipalities on the compliance to the MIG Formula and the priority on water and sanitation projects.

The province will follow necessary legislated procedures to help local municipalities to become water authorities

Wage Bill

The Executive Council on the 29thApril 2015 resolved on the Wage Bill amongst others that:

Departments should develop action plans which will assist to bring the wage bill under control and Executing Authorities should monitor this process.

The wage bill report confirms that Departments are hard at work in managing the wage bill in view of the current global economic climate.

Departments are reviewing their organisational structures so that they are aligned to the DPSA prescripts.

The report shows that leave management needs to be tightened to ensure that there are leave plans across all Departments.

There is significant progress in appointing personnel in substantive posts across all departments.

Refined Setsokotsane 10x10 campaigns

All municipalities have started a process of embarking on the Setsokotsane 10 x 10 campaigns, supported by the provincial and national departments and state owned entities. The private sector is also participating. The campaigns will be executed over a period of 10 days, from the 10th until the 20th of every month.

The 10 x 10 campaigns which the provincial government is encouraging and mobilising community members to support and participate on are as follows:

1. Community meetings

2. Cleaning and environmental activism

3. VTSD and Entrepreneurship Development

4. Obesity

5. Roads and street lights fixing

6. Payments of rates and taxes

7. Education

8. Crime, greed and corruption

9. Reconciliation, Healing, Renewal and Saamtrek-Saamwerk

10. Water and sanitation

From April 2017 the Premier and MECs led the VTSD and Entrepreneurship Development campaign in Bojanala Platinum District and it received massive support from Entrepreneurs and the private sector.

As an activist government, Bokone Bophirima Executive seeks to mobilise society to take part actively on these campaigns every month between the 10th and 20th. Government welcomes inputs from members of the public on how these campaigns can be further strengthened.

Bokone Bophirima Maize Cup Challenge

The Bokone Bophirima Maize Cup Challenge will take place on 15th July at James Motlatsi stadium in Matlosana Local Municipality.

Teams that will participate are as follows:

Platinum Stars

Kaizer Chiefs

Free State Stars

Botswana Township Rollers

COSAFA Senior Cup

The province will also host the COSAFA senior cup on 26 June to 9 July at Moruleng Stadium, Moses Kotane Local Municipality.

South African Music Awards (SAMA 2017)

Bokone Bophirima will host the SAMA on 26 to 28 May 2017 at Sun City. The EXCO noted the initiative to introduce the VTSD Music Awards which will be launched on the eve of the SAMA event, from 2018. Artists from across the province's Villages, Townships and Small Dorpies will participate in these awards, this in the context of promoting culture and tourism in the province.

Visit to Nigeria by a delegation led by MEC for READ Manketsi Tlhape

Prior to a visit to the Cross River State of Nigeria by a delegation led by MEC Tlhape, who was representing Premier SOR Mahumapelo, Bokone Bophirima had earlier hosted the Nigerian delegation.

The Executive Council has noted the Cross River State's expression of interest in the innovative ideas from the province.

The province has agreed to partner with the Cross River State on issues of maize and establishment of the hotel school.

Cross River State is willing to source machinery from a company in the province.

