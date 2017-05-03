South Africa: Memorial Service for 18 Crash Victims

Pretoria — The schools' memorial service for the victims, who died in the horrific Bronkhorstspruit minibus taxi crash, will be held this afternoon in Sokhulumi Community Hall, in Mpumalanga, says the Department of Basic Education.

About eighteen school children who attended Refano Primary School and Mahlenga High School died, together with two adults, when their minibus taxi collided head-on with a truck and caught fire on the R25 between Verena and Bronkhorstpruit on 21 April. Several children had been burnt beyond recognition due to the fire.

The department on Wednesday said the funeral service for the victims of the Verena Crash will be held on Saturday at 8am, in Wolvenkop. This, after forensic experts finalised the process of identification on Monday.

The Funeral Planning Committee led by Mpumalanga MEC for Community Safety, Security and Liaison Pat Ngomane and Gauteng MEC for Education Panyaza Lesufi consulted family members pertaining to the burial date.

"Sixteen learners and the General Assistant will be buried in Welvenkop in Verena on Saturday, while two learners will be buried on Sunday in KwaNongoma in KwaZulu-Natal and Limpopo, respectively," said the department.

The Mass Funeral, the department said, follows the burial of the driver of the mini-bus last Saturday, in Welvenkop.

It said the driver was transporting the learners when the tragic crash occurred in Wolvenkop, in Verena.

"Of those involved in the accident, 20 died whereas seven were injured and hospitalised. Three of the seven remain in hospital while four of them have since been discharged," said the department.