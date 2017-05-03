South Africa: Reporter's Notebook - the Parliamentary Sausage Machine Grinds Slow

analysis

What happens when you have eight working days to plough through voluminous spending, strategic and performance plans, not only of national departments but also state entities? A parliamentary sausage machine, where departmental budgets fly off the conveyor belt packaged in fanciful but frequently meaningless PowerPoint presentations. By MARIANNE MERTEN.

Tuesday was the first day back at work at the national legislature for MPs after a month's recess. With the first Budget vote debates scheduled from mid-May, the clock is ticking - February's Budget must be adopted by Parliament before the statutory deadline of late June.

And so for the next couple of weeks, except for Mondays, scores of committees meet mostly in all-day sessions, to plough through not only departmental spending plans, annual performance plans and overall strategic plans, but also those of related entities.

Some committees are lucky, there's just a department and maybe an entity or two, like with Home Affairs, which also includes the Independent Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) and the Government Printer, or the SAPS, which is just the police. Others are not so fortunate: Arts and Culture has about 17 entities, mostly museums like the War Museum of the Boer Republic; Mineral Resources...