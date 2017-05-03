3 May 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Stransky Back in the Saddle for Sani2c

Tagged:

Related Topics

Former Rugby World Cup-winning Springbok flyhalf and SuperSport commentator, Joel Stransky , has made a speedy recovery and has chosen the KAP sani2c mountain bike stage race to get back into the racing saddle, riding with team-mate David de Lima.

Stransky has fully recovered from his horrific accident in the Absa Cape Epic which left him with a punctured lung, broken ribs and extensive facial injuries.

Stransky was competing in his eighth Cape Epic and was partnered by former Sharks centre Jeremy Thomson in the Grand Masters category.

"I made it my mission to get on the wattbike and back up on the mountain bike as soon as possible as there is no doubt this speeds up the healing process, both physically and mentally," says Stransky.

"I did feel that I had let my sponsors and partner down, but the support and encouragement from everyone, and for which I am hugely grateful, was enormously inspiring. So much so that I have begun the process of training for next year's Absa Cape Epic."

Stransky will take part in the 13th edition of the sani2c which takes place between May 11-13.

Stransky and De Lima will be racing for Pivotal Group, of which Stransky is a co-founder and director.

Source: Sport24

South Africa

18 More Charges For Nigeria Pastor Accused of Sexual Assault

Hundreds of people gathered outside the Port Elizabeth Magistrate's Court on Wednesday ahead of the bail application of… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.