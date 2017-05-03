South Africa: Stransky Back in the Saddle for Sani2c

Former Rugby World Cup-winning Springbok flyhalf and SuperSport commentator, Joel Stransky , has made a speedy recovery and has chosen the KAP sani2c mountain bike stage race to get back into the racing saddle, riding with team-mate David de Lima.

Stransky has fully recovered from his horrific accident in the Absa Cape Epic which left him with a punctured lung, broken ribs and extensive facial injuries.

Stransky was competing in his eighth Cape Epic and was partnered by former Sharks centre Jeremy Thomson in the Grand Masters category.

"I made it my mission to get on the wattbike and back up on the mountain bike as soon as possible as there is no doubt this speeds up the healing process, both physically and mentally," says Stransky.

"I did feel that I had let my sponsors and partner down, but the support and encouragement from everyone, and for which I am hugely grateful, was enormously inspiring. So much so that I have begun the process of training for next year's Absa Cape Epic."

Stransky will take part in the 13th edition of the sani2c which takes place between May 11-13.

Stransky and De Lima will be racing for Pivotal Group, of which Stransky is a co-founder and director.

