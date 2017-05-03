South Africa: Western Cape Condemns Murder of 4 Year-Old Khayelitsha Girl

press release

I strongly condemn the murder of 4 year-old Iyapha Yamile from Khayelitsha, Cape Town.

The child was reported missing on Sunday, and tragically her body was found a day later near a local informal settlement on Monday.

Any harm, abuse or murder of children should have no place in South Africa, and the Children's Act of 2005, enjoins us all to place the best interests of children first.

I welcome the arrests of four suspects, but I'm appealing to our partners at the South African Police Services (SAPS) to conduct a thorough investigation and help secure a conviction. I'm also calling on communities to support the police, and help them build solid cases and bring the perpetrators of these crimes to book.

The Western Cape Department of Social Development (DSD) has dispatched social workers from the Khayelitsha local office to offer trauma and bereavement counselling.

DSD will support the family during this difficult time, and render any support needed.

I'm calling on parents and communities to be extra vigilant of their children, especially during school holidays or over long-weekends.

Issued by: Western Cape Social Development