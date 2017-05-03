3 May 2017

Government of South Africa

South Africa: President Jacob Zuma Meets King Toni Mphephu Ramabulana Over Vuwani Issues

press release

President meets King over the situation in Vuwani

President Jacob Zuma met His Majesty King Toni Mphephu Ramabulana of Vha-Venda to discuss the situation at Vuwani, Limpopo Province on Tuesday, 2 May 2017.

The meeting was convened at the request of His Majesty, who expressed concern about the situation in Vuwani.

His Majesty was accompanied by traditional leaders from the area and President Zuma was accompanied by members of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Vuwani and provincial leadership led by Limpopo Premier Stan Mathabatha.

The leaders raised concern about the deteriorating situation in Vuwani and emphasised that urgent steps needed to be taken to normalise the situation. The President and the King appealed to parents to enable learners to return to school while the challenges raised by the community are being addressed.

His Majesty the King and the President will this weekend address the public in Vuwani on the decisions that were taken by the meeting to address the Vuwani situation.

Issued by: The Presidency

South Africa

