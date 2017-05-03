Liberia: Ellen Hails State of Israel

President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has sent a message of congratulations to the President of Israel, His Excellency Mr. Reuven Rivlin, and people of the State of Israel on the occasion commemorating their 69th Independence Anniversary on Tuesday May 2, 2017.

According to a Foreign Ministry release, in the Message to her Israeli counterpart, President Sirleaf, on behalf of the Government and people of Liberia, and in her own name, extended to His Excellency Mr. Rivlin, and through him, to the Government and people of the State of Israel, warm felicitation and best wishes on the occasion of the 69th Independence Anniversary.

"As you celebrate this joyous occasion," the Liberian leader said, "I entertain the hope that the cordial ties of friendship and cooperation subsisting between our two countries and peoples will be further strengthened in the spirit of Israel-Africa solidarity."

She recommitted to exploring new economic frontiers for the promotion of trade and investments between the two countries to boost economic and social development for the prosperity of our two peoples.

President Sirleaf prayed that, while the State of Israel is commemorating this year's Independence Anniversary, the Almighty God will continue to endow His Excellency Mr. Rivlin with abundant wisdom and strength as he leads his people to greater heights.