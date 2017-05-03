Liberia: MCSP Persuades Students to Study Medical Lab

The Maternal Child Survival Program's (MCSP), Human Resources for Health, Project has concluded a career day program encouraging prospective high school graduates to study medical laboratory, following the completion of high school.

The Maternal Child Survival Program (MCSP) a global effort to improve Maternal and Newborn Health outcomes funded by USAID, is working with the Government of Liberia and partners to strengthen health services.

The career day held at Sharks Conference Room, attracted 12th graders, mostly from government institution including D. Twe, Williams VS Tubman, GW Gibson high schools, E. Jonathan Goodrich high schools.

The career day activity was organized in collaboration with the Liberia Association of Medical Laboratory Technologist (LAMLT), Phebe Paramedical Training Program, Mother Pattern College of Health Science of Stella Maris Polytechnic and Tubman National Institute of Medical Arts (TNIMA).

The career day program seeks to provide students graduating from high schools especially females with a dynamic and tangible experience that facilitates a connection between their academic pursuits and potential professional endeavors in the future.

MCSP/ HRH Project Chief of Party, Marion said the program was organized after realizing the critical role of medical laboratory technicians, especially following the outbreak of Ebola in Liberia.

The career day, she said would provide a unique opportunity to increase public understanding of clinical laboratory personnel.

According to her it would also help to increase the deserved recognition of the profession as it support improvement to the individual practitioner's role, job satisfaction and contribution they make to the community.

Medical Laboratory Technicians from Phebe Paramedical Training Program, Mother Pattern College of Health Science of Stella Maris Polytechnic and Tubman National Institute of Medical Arts also used the occasion to inform and educate medical colleagues and the public about medical laboratory work and the impact these dedicated skilled professionals have on overall patient care.

Laboratory professionals provide up to date information about the laboratory profession and helped students understand the necessary skills to equip them for the career path.

According to them in the past, medical lab technicians were considered to have been behind the scenes, but today, their highly critical role within the health care delivery system is visible.

The program is expected to be extended to Bong County where Phebe Paramedical Training Program is located.