Liberia: Drug Users Arrested

The Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency, (LDEA) in Margibi County have arrested four persons in connection with drug trafficking, prescription abuse and other harmful substances.

The four persons arrested by the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency in Margibi County are John Mulbah, 48, Sunday Echa, 34, (a Nigerian national), Abdu Duke, 60, Magnus Kollie, 34, were arrested in Harbel and Kakata City, Margibi County.

According to the LDEA Charge Sheet said the above named suspects were arrested in various communities in Harbel, Margibi County while selling the narcotic drugs to their customers in the area.

Suspect Magnus Kollie was arrested in kakata on May 2, 2017 when officers of the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency, (LDEA) in kakata received a tip off from their informant.

Suspect Kollie was caught in possession with assorted medical items which he had attempted administering to a lady in kakata.

The other three culprits were arrested with over two hundred thousand kilograms of marijuana and Italian White with a street value of over half of million Liberian Dollars.

At the same time the Commander of Liberia Drugs Enforcement Agency, (LDEA), of Margibi County, LTC. Ralph O. Gooding is warning residents the county to refrain from harboring any drug traffickers in the county.

LTC Gooding said so many times when they received tip offs from their informants about a drug trafficker in the county; they are always obstructed by these residents thus causing the traffickers to escape from being arrested by the LDEA officers.

He further warn that anyone caught harboring these criminals will be arrested and equally charged in keeping the penal laws of Liberia as the suspect and forwarded to court for prosecution.

Meanwhile, the Liberia Drugs Enforcement Agency have charged the six suspects and subsequently forwarded to the kakata Magisterial Court for prosecution.