3 May 2017

The NEWS (Monrovia)

Liberia: Ajax Launches Bid for Liberian Footballer

Tagged:

Related Topics

Liberian football may be experiencing some problems developing its capacity, but the country has never been short of raw talents. Although Liberia's rating on the FIFA listing has declined, yet skillful Liberian footballers abroad are still being haunted by some of the world's biggest names in football.

There are reports that a leading Dutch football Club, Ajax Amsterdam, has made advances in securing the services of a youthful Liberian forward Alphonso Davies.

According to reports, Ajax is not the only European club interested in the Liberian star, but several English premiership clubs are banging at his doors.

Liberian players abroad reportedly hinted an online Liberian website that a Scout from the Ajax Amsterdam recently traveled to USA to meet with official of the Club of Alphonso Davies (Vancouver Whitecaps) and the player's personal agent to discuss any possible deal in the summer transfer window.

According to the report, the meeting was held between the two clubs officials in USA, but details remain scanty.

The website said Ajax wants the Alphonso Davies move to Netherlands, although his current club and the player's agent are still discussing the details before he makes a final move. Sources say the payer is 15 and still needs some time to reach the playing age on a European club.

His agent, who happens to be his father, wants his son to remain and grow up in the US Major League Soccer until he's 18 and ready for a fresh adventure in Europe.

According to the website, Ajax is prepared to pay whatever his current club has requested so that he would begin training before he's fully fit to play for the club in the future.

Alphonso Davies born unto a Liberian parents in USA has already established himself as one of the hottest youth prospects in the major league soccer (MLS) linking him heavy with a move away from America, with serious European Clubs keeping an eye on his development, but it is Ajax Amsterdam whose seems to be the front runner for his services having all but settling beating off interest from English giant Manchester United and Liverpool who all show just little feeling for the Liberian forward.

Liberia

Is Poverty Truly Liberia's Greatest Enemy?

Former Central Bank Governor and political leader of the Movement for Economic Empowerment (MOVEE) Dr. J. Mills Jones… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The NEWS. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.