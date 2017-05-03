Liberia: Ajax Launches Bid for Liberian Footballer

Liberian football may be experiencing some problems developing its capacity, but the country has never been short of raw talents. Although Liberia's rating on the FIFA listing has declined, yet skillful Liberian footballers abroad are still being haunted by some of the world's biggest names in football.

There are reports that a leading Dutch football Club, Ajax Amsterdam, has made advances in securing the services of a youthful Liberian forward Alphonso Davies.

According to reports, Ajax is not the only European club interested in the Liberian star, but several English premiership clubs are banging at his doors.

Liberian players abroad reportedly hinted an online Liberian website that a Scout from the Ajax Amsterdam recently traveled to USA to meet with official of the Club of Alphonso Davies (Vancouver Whitecaps) and the player's personal agent to discuss any possible deal in the summer transfer window.

According to the report, the meeting was held between the two clubs officials in USA, but details remain scanty.

The website said Ajax wants the Alphonso Davies move to Netherlands, although his current club and the player's agent are still discussing the details before he makes a final move. Sources say the payer is 15 and still needs some time to reach the playing age on a European club.

His agent, who happens to be his father, wants his son to remain and grow up in the US Major League Soccer until he's 18 and ready for a fresh adventure in Europe.

According to the website, Ajax is prepared to pay whatever his current club has requested so that he would begin training before he's fully fit to play for the club in the future.

Alphonso Davies born unto a Liberian parents in USA has already established himself as one of the hottest youth prospects in the major league soccer (MLS) linking him heavy with a move away from America, with serious European Clubs keeping an eye on his development, but it is Ajax Amsterdam whose seems to be the front runner for his services having all but settling beating off interest from English giant Manchester United and Liverpool who all show just little feeling for the Liberian forward.