3 May 2017

The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)

Liberia: Miss Liberia Meets President Sirleaf

Tagged:

Related Topics

Miss Liberia, Ms. Wokie Kou Dolo who is preparing to depart Liberia for Kigali, Rwanda sometime this month to compete for the Miss Africa Continent Beauty Pageant, early this week paid a courtesy call on the Liberian leader, President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf at her Foreign Ministry office to seek her blessing before departing to Kigali.

Ms. Dolo who was excited over the meeting with the Liberian leader, explained her quest to honestly capture the African Continent Beauty crown schedule this month in the Rwandan capital of Kigali.

For her part, President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf said she is impressed of Ms. Dolo's passion in working with the women of Liberia, and assured the Liberian beauty queen of her blessing and support as she travels to Kigali to represent Liberia in the Miss Africa Beauty Pageant.

The Liberian leader said she is happy that the Liberian Queen is opting to champion the cause of women and promised to support her dreams and also said that she is very proud of her for bringing back pride to Miss Liberia image.

President Sirlef during her interaction with Miss Dolo, said she will work with her through the information Minister to build her capacity as she represents Liberia during the upcoming International Competitions in exhibiting her beauty and talents.

The Minister of information, Cultural Affairs and Tourism, Lenn Eugene Nagbe for his part, informed the Liberian President how happy he is to working with such an intelligent and very eloquent young lady as the Liberia's beauty queen, and further hopes she brings more pride and dignity to the Country, stressing, "I know you can do better but I just thought to give you some heads way," Minister Nagbe speaking to the Liberian Queen noted.

Miss Wokie emerged winner of the 2016/2017 Miss. Liberia Beauty Pageant, following spectacular performances at the national event held December 30, 2016 in Monrovia.

Miss. Dolo, a former Miss Cuttington University and Nimba County's representative to the pageant was announced winner of the competition by judges headed by former Miss Liberia, Patrice Juah.

Other judges were Patrick N. Cheah, Janneh Adighibe, Faith Kasor and Churchill Cassell, II. Miss Dolo obtained a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Peace and Conflict Resolution and Sociology in 2015 from Cuttington University.

She also obtained a certificate in leadership and campaign planning from the Young Political Leadership School in Paynesville.

Liberia

Is Poverty Truly Liberia's Greatest Enemy?

Former Central Bank Governor and political leader of the Movement for Economic Empowerment (MOVEE) Dr. J. Mills Jones… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Republic Liberia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.