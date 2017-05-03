Liberia: Miss Liberia Meets President Sirleaf

Miss Liberia, Ms. Wokie Kou Dolo who is preparing to depart Liberia for Kigali, Rwanda sometime this month to compete for the Miss Africa Continent Beauty Pageant, early this week paid a courtesy call on the Liberian leader, President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf at her Foreign Ministry office to seek her blessing before departing to Kigali.

Ms. Dolo who was excited over the meeting with the Liberian leader, explained her quest to honestly capture the African Continent Beauty crown schedule this month in the Rwandan capital of Kigali.

For her part, President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf said she is impressed of Ms. Dolo's passion in working with the women of Liberia, and assured the Liberian beauty queen of her blessing and support as she travels to Kigali to represent Liberia in the Miss Africa Beauty Pageant.

The Liberian leader said she is happy that the Liberian Queen is opting to champion the cause of women and promised to support her dreams and also said that she is very proud of her for bringing back pride to Miss Liberia image.

President Sirlef during her interaction with Miss Dolo, said she will work with her through the information Minister to build her capacity as she represents Liberia during the upcoming International Competitions in exhibiting her beauty and talents.

The Minister of information, Cultural Affairs and Tourism, Lenn Eugene Nagbe for his part, informed the Liberian President how happy he is to working with such an intelligent and very eloquent young lady as the Liberia's beauty queen, and further hopes she brings more pride and dignity to the Country, stressing, "I know you can do better but I just thought to give you some heads way," Minister Nagbe speaking to the Liberian Queen noted.

Miss Wokie emerged winner of the 2016/2017 Miss. Liberia Beauty Pageant, following spectacular performances at the national event held December 30, 2016 in Monrovia.

Miss. Dolo, a former Miss Cuttington University and Nimba County's representative to the pageant was announced winner of the competition by judges headed by former Miss Liberia, Patrice Juah.

Other judges were Patrick N. Cheah, Janneh Adighibe, Faith Kasor and Churchill Cassell, II. Miss Dolo obtained a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Peace and Conflict Resolution and Sociology in 2015 from Cuttington University.

She also obtained a certificate in leadership and campaign planning from the Young Political Leadership School in Paynesville.