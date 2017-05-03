Liberia: LAC, AML Face Inquiry

In an effort to measure the performances of Liberia Agriculture Company (LAC) and ArcelorMittal Liberia (AML), Grand Bassa County district#4 Representative Jeh Byron Browne has written the plenary of the House of Representatives to scrutinize the operations of the two companies in the country.

In his separate communications, the Grand Bassa County lawmaker told his colleagues that research conducted by him in compliance with their oversight responsibility reveals that the concession awarded to Mittal Steel for mining of iron ore in the previously controlled LAMCO facilities has not live up to the terms and conditions as provided for.

In his five counts bullet points, Representative Browne alleged that AML instead of reconstructing the LAMCO assets as provided for by the concession abandoned same and builds prefabricated houses in Grand Bassa and Nimba counties which suggest no plans for the improvement of the concession area and lives of employees.

"That the hospital facility inherited by the concession has not been renovated nor equipped to provide the needed services. That instead of renovating the LAMCO hospital for the purpose of meeting the medical needs of all staffs as provided for in the concession, Mittal management abandoned the entire medical facility and renovated two of the dwelling units in loop six to attend to the medical needs of the only expats,' he revealed.

Browne alleged that the concession inherited school for workers' children has not been renovated or improved to meet the demand for quality education as required by the concession.

He further indicated that Mittal management for the years of operations in the concession area has embarked on a program with communities and has enrolled workers children into community based schools, something he said undermines the concession agreement.

In a related development, Representative Browne has called on his colleagues to carefully look at benefits from the Liberia Agriculture Company to citizens of his district in district#4, Grand Bassa County.

LAC and the Liberian Government signed concession agreement in 1959 of which Browne said provisions do not conform to current realities. According to him, there have been renegotiations of some agreements similar in scope of operations of the LAC agreement since the coming of the current administration.

"Sadly, the people of my district continue to suffer the flaws of the antiquated or obsolete agreement currently existing between LAC and the Liberian Government," he lamented.

He said if nothing is done, the social benefits of a viable concession will continue to escape his people as long as proper actions are not taken to subject the current LAC agreement to review renegotiation.

After the reading and deliberations, it was agreed that the Ministries of Agriculture, Lands, Mines and Energy, National Bureau of Concession, National Investment Commission to appear within a week to explain the status of the two companies.