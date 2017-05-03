Liberia: 'We Need Farming Equipment'

Officials and members of the National Farmer Cooperative of Tarlesson Farms Inc. (NFCTFI) say in order to help alleviate poverty and hunger in Liberia, there is a need for the provision of farming equipment to farmers across the country.

In a press statement issued Tuesday in Monrovia, NFCTFI's officials recounted that there are two crises in the country and as such, US$100 million is needed to address the issue.

They named them as 'massive corruption in government and massive hardship and poverty. Although there have been huge allotments to the country toward the agricultural sector, but NFCTFI's officials have alleged that those funds have not been used for the intended purpose.

"While we commend the World Bank for raising millions if not billions of United States Dollars from the international community in the name of poor people, hunger, poverty, youth empowerment, farmers, economic recovery and acute human suffering conditions, the truth is that majority of this money not getting to the people it was intended to benefit or their conditions it was intended to address," the release quotes the officials.

This, they said has caused the living conditions in Liberia to get worse on a daily basis. As part of their commitment to save the country from hunger, agricultural producers across the 15 counties under the National Farmer Cooperative of Tarlesson Farms, Inc. are appealing to the Liberian Government and her multilateral partners for US$100million to farmers in the country to procure farming equipment and supplies.

"The US$100million may be paid directly to the equipment suppliers against profoma invoice. Also, in kind contributions such as equipment and supplies are welcomed. NFCTFI and its 200,000 smallholder members are willing, prepared and committed to repay requested fund if any is a loan," they added.

According to a press statement signed by representatives from the 15 political subdivisions of the country, they pointed out that with US$100million farming and heavy earth moving equipment; farmers in Liberia will immediately revised farming and the economy in Liberia.

The National Farmer Cooperative of Tarlesson Farms, Inc. is the largest smallholder producer and flexible farm worker cooperative in Liberia. The goal and mission of NFCTFI is to make Liberia food sufficient, eliminate rice and food imports, to transition from hand-held cutlass or machete farming into mechanized farming for massive production of food and farm products for local, regional and global markets and to create massive employment opportunities for youths between 15-35 years. It also focuses on new college graduates and vulnerable unemployment job seekers across Liberia.