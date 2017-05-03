Liberia: 'Skin Disease' At Margibi Prison Center

Authorities at the Kakata Central Prison in Margibi County say there is an outbreak of Itch, (skin disease) among inmates that is causing serious health problem for them.

According to the Liberia News Agency a copy of report from the Kakata Central Prison during the county's regular monthly Peace, Security and Rule of Law Pillar meeting, the Deputy Prison Superintendent, Marcus Yanco said the situation at the central Prison requires an immediate attention by government through the Ministry of Health so as to avoid it be catastrophic.

Yanco said there inmates were receiving treatment twice a week from the Margibi County Heath Team but has stopped and as result inmates at the kakata Central Prison are experiencing a very serious outbreak of itch on their entire body.

He further said in the report that the nurse assigned to the Central Prison to provide medical treatment for the inmates at the Central Prison are not regular anymore as they have abandoned their duties and responsibility to the inmates at the Kakata Central Prison and appealing to the Margibi County Health Team to resume their medical services to the inmates.

In a related development, there are reports of the over crowdedness of the Central Prison, (Carter High) in kakata City, Margibi County.

In the Deputy Prison Superintendent's monthly report to the Peace, Security and Rule Law Pillar meeting on Monday, May 1, 2017 in kakata.

Marcus Yanco said there is currently a total of 176 adult inmates including two females and four juveniles.

He said out of the 176, 55 have been tried and sentenced by the 13th Judicial Circuit Court in kakata.

He stated that the Kakata Central Prison which was constructed since 1980 during the administration of former Superintendent Lafayette Carter was intended to host a total 55 inmates only but have exceeded its maximum number.

He also said the prison lacks padlocks and other essential materials to properly manage it.