Liberia: Dual Citizenship and Its Probable Impact On Liberia

editorial

The Issue Of dual citizenship in Liberia has been and continues to be discussed across the country especially ahead of the crucial Presidential and Legislative Elections slated for October this year. The views are divergent on the dual nationality of individuals, who want to participate in the pending elections.

There Are Some Liberians, who support dual citizenship while others are opposed to the move. Those Liberians, who support dual nationality, believe that it would enhance Liberia's economic growth and development. They also argue that dual citizenship would lead to job creation once the beneficiaries bring back home.

However, Those Individuals, who are opposed to dual citizenship, are of the opinion that dual citizenship contravenes the Constitution of the Republic of Liberia. They have pointed fingers at some presidential aspirants and public officials appointed by the President of Liberia. They want dual citizenship to be part of the ongoing constitution review process or a separate law for that purpose.

According To Chapter four, Articles 27 and 28 of the Constitution of Liberia, "All persons who, on the coming into force of this Constitution were lawful citizens of Liberia shall continue to be Liberian citizens. In order to preserve, foster and maintain the positive Liberian culture, values and character, only persons who are Negroes or of Negro descent shall qualify by birth or by naturalization to be citizens of Liberia."

The Constitution Further indicates that "The Legislature shall, adhere to the above standard, prescribe such other qualification criteria for the procedures by which naturalization may be obtained. Any person, at least one of whose parents was a citizen of Liberia at the time of the Person's birth, shall be a citizen of Liberia; provided that any such person shall upon reaching maturity renounce any other citizenship acquired by virtue of one parent being a citizen of another country. No citizen of the Republic shall be deprived of citizenship or nationality except as provided by law; and no person shall be denied the right to change."

The Organic Law of the land is very clear as to who becomes citizen of Liberia but did not say dual citizenship is unlawful. The day-to-day contention over individuals, who possess Liberian nationality and at the same time citizens of other countries is therefore selfish and unnecessary.

We Strongly Believe that the writers of the Constitution meant well for Liberia and made no mistake to ignore the inclusion of dual citizenship, because doing so at the time, would have hurt our country where only the privileged few would be in power.

What Is In this dual citizenship, anyway, that only Liberia in continental Africa is interested in, so much so, to the extent that it is desirous of legalizing it? Imperial evidence tends to show that there are more Nigerians all over the world in other countries, than any other African country, yet and still, one does not hear about Nigerians advocating for dual citizenship.

Ghanaians, Sierra Leoneans and other West Africans are citizens of other countries, yet, they remain proud citizens of their respective countries. And we do not hear them advocating for dual citizenship for their nationals. We wonder why Liberians do not like their country. Vice President JNB has called on Liberians to think Liberia, talk Liberia, dress Liberia and live Liberia in every other way possible.

We Believe That Liberia will develop quicker and easier without legalizing dual citizenship. The benefits of dual citizenship are huge and there should be law on it. Let us not legalize dual citizenship instead let it be left to individuals to decide.