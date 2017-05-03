Liberia: Pathologist Expected

Barely a week after a 'strange disease' was reported in Greenville, Sinoe County, the disease is said to have now reached Monrovia, Liberia's capital.

More than ten persons died from the 'strange sickness' in Sinoe County. With

The presence of unknown decease in the City, health authorities are making efforts to bring a pathologist aimed at identifying the cause of deaths.

In a mobile phone interview with The NEWS Tuesday, the Director of Communications at the Ministry of Health & Social Welfare, said the strange disease has already killed additional two persons in Paynesville, near Monrovia.

Mr. Sorbor George explained that a man, who recently came from Sinoe County, died from the disease, while his girlfriend, who he might have infected, died days later.

George disclosed that since the outbreak of the strange disease, 12 persons are known to have died, 10 in Sinoe County and two in Paynesville, outside Monrovia.

He said 21 cases have been reported so far, but five of them have been discharged.

The Health Ministry's Communications Director said until now, the actual cause of deaths has not been established.

George explained that the Liberian Government and partners including World Health Organization and Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) of the United States have conducted about 15 tests, but yet to establish the identity of the strange disease.

He disclosed that specimens of the victims have been sent to CDC headquarters in Atlanta Georgia, USA for further testing and the result is expected in three weeks.

George clarified that all of the tests conducted so far have ruled out Ebola and Leaser Fever.

Meanwhile, George has disclosed that the government has made arrangement to bring in a pathologist to conduct autopsy on the victims' bodies to establish cause of death. He said the pathologist is expected in Liberia this week.