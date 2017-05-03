Africa: HRH Princess Lalla Meryem Chairs Opening Ceremony of 3rd Forum of 'East West and Africa Women Initiatives'

Marrakech — HRH Princess Lalla Meryem chaired, on Wednesday in Marrakech, the opening ceremony of the 3rd Forum of "East West and Africa Women Initiatives" (EWA), held under the patronage of HM King Mohammed VI under the theme "The role of women in innovation and creation in industry and economy and its impact on the dynamics of African unity".

The Forum, which brings together, on a regular basis, female decision-makers and heads of businesses from east and west Africa, focuses on the central role of women in the dynamic of African development.

This third edition is held in Marrakech, under the chairmanship of HRH Princess Lalla Meryem and the Forum's president, HRH Princess Taghrid Mohammad Bin Talal, at a highly symbolic time marked by the return of the Kingdom to the African Union (AU).

The Marrakech forum will be crowned by the adoption of several recommendations related notably to the role of African women in elaborating and implementing development programs based on innovation and creation.

In addition to B to B meetings, the forum will touch on 5 themes, namely "the role of women in innovation and creation (women's testimonies)", "the role of women in networking and communication at national and international levels", "horizons of economic cooperation for African women since the return of Morocco to the AU", "the role of women against violence" and "the role of the Moroccan Agency for International Cooperation and its impact on the economic emancipation of young people".

Speaking at the opening ceremony, HM Queen Mother Semane Bonolo Molotlegi (south Africa), honorary member of the forum, underlined that women should have a influential role in society given their competences in the management of a complex world full of mutations and events.

HM the Queen Mother stressed society's need for bold women whom are confident and competent, and can contribute to the development and prosperity of their societies, calling for cooperation and joining efforts to improve the business climate and build a world where stability and peace prevail.

At the end of the opening ceremony, HRH Princess Taghrid Mohammad Bin Talal handed HRH Princess Lalla Meryem a badge to express her gratitude for the High Patronage that HM King Mohammed VI gave the Forum as well as for Her Royal Highness' effective chairmanship.

Upon her arrival, HRH Princess Lalla Meryem reviewed a detachment of the municipal guard and was greeted mainly by HRH Princess Taghrid Mohammad Bin Talal, HM Queen Mother Semane Bonolo Molotlegi and HRH Motswana Molotlegi (south Africa), Sheikha Majd Saud Khalid bin Khalid Al Qassimi (UAE), and Mrs. Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings (Ghana).