3 May 2017

Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Cameroon: South West - Buea Court Rooms Still Without Lawyers

By Nkeze Mbonwoh

Many lawyers say they are preparing to resume by 15 May.

Buea Courts remained open to the public yesterday though without the Lawyers. Expectations that the Lawyers were to resume work in Court rooms today by the Bar President's communiqué last week flopped. Cameroon Tribune visited the Buea Magistrate's Court and the Buea Appeal Court in the morning hours yesterday and observed the various Court rooms open. The various Registrars' chambers were busy as usual with administrative documents. No robbed Lawyer was observed in the Court rooms or in the chambers or even in the corridors of the administrative offices of the Courts.

This reporter read through the notice board of the Buea Appeal Court where enquiry control of some 12 legal cases was programmed for yesterday. Equally, Judgement and ruling of some 42 criminal cases was scheduled yesterday at the same Buea Appeal Court. Probably, there had been some agreement for Lawyers to resume defences yesterday. But what happened again that the Lawyers never showed up ? Our enquiry led us to some Lawyers' chambers in Buea. Many of the lawyers, met in their chambers, sought anonymity. But others expressed their views concerning their non-resumption of duty since November last year following their declaration of strike in Bamenda. However, many Lawyers are waxing their muscles and dusting their robes to resume duty if that could lead to the liberation of their detained colleagues anytime soon. Meantime, civil matters, a court source hinted, continued unabated in the Magistrate's Court.

