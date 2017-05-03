3 May 2017

Government of Liberia (Monrovia)

Liberia: Uneca Convenes Technical Meeting of High Level Panel On Migration - President Sirleaf to Chair Hlpm

Tagged:

Related Topics

Addis Ababa — The United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA) on June 27-28, 2017 convened a technical meeting to work-out modalities of the launching of the High Level Panel on Migration in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. The High-Level Panel on Migration (HLPM) was set up by the African Union and the United Nationsin 2016 through UNECA. President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf chairs the panel, which comprises Liberia, Canada, China Malta, and Norway as well as the International Labor Organization (ILO), the International Migration Organization (IMO) has been named to Chair the HLPM beyond 2017. The HLPM will be launched in Monrovia on June 6, 2017 and President Sirleaf will continue to chair the process after her tenure at the presidency, until July 2018.

According to a dispatch from Addis Ababa, the technical meeting was attended by delegations from Liberia, Canada, China and Norway with representatives from the ILO, the AU, the IOM.. President Sirleaf was represented by Dr. Abdoulaye W. Dukule and Hon. Moiba Fofana, the Deputy Chief of Mission at the Embassy in Ethiopia and African Union.

In his opening remarks, Mr. Abdalla Hamdok, Interim Executive Secretary of UNECA welcomed the Technical Committee and pledged his fullest support to President Sirleaf and the Panel. Mr. Hamdok underscored 5 critical points that should serve as guidance namely: Integration of population issues into migration; Collection and understanding of data; Coherent policy on migration for win-win situation; Address free movement of people and labor mobility; and Develop a framework to guide the panel.

Also, making remarks, Dr. Dukulé conveyed special greetings from President Sirleaf and added that the President attaches great importance to the issues of migration and its impact on social development, citing Liberia as an example of migratory trends. He said the President also would like the HLPM to pay close attention to the linkages between migration, governance and human rights, especially regarding women and children. Dr. Dukuleconcluded by extending the President Sirleaf's invitation to members of the Panel who will all receive personal invitation letters from her for the launching of the Panel in Monrovia on June 6, 2017.

The dispatch noted that the objectives of the Technical Meeting reached conclusion on technical and logistical aspects of the launching in Monrovia and a plan of action leading to the final report in July 2018.

Members of the technical team agreed that the success of free movement of people within ECOWAS could serve as an example that the HLPM to learn from.

Liberia

Liberian Rappers Who Are Selling Liberian Music to the World (Part One)

Nothing has so influenced the emergence of rappers as an active force in Liberia's music industry than the coming into… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Government of Liberia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.