Gambia: Vision International Vows to Add Value in Country's Communication Sector

In a bid to improve the country's communication field, Vision International is opening up a new initiative meant to add value to the country's communication sector, by offering what existing private companies are not offering.

This was disclosed by officials of Vision International at a recent lecture session held at a hotel in Kololi. Vision International operates in various countries in Europe, Africa and Asia.

Speaking at the ceremony, Com Mirza, a billionaire mastermind and brother of Rocky Mirza, who doubles as guest speaker on the occasion, gave a brief background of his journey from humble beginning as a pizza boy in Ottawa, Canada, to the top of the world's business sector.

Mirza encouraged young and aspiring entrepreneurs to rise up against the challenges and never give up, because he did not give up, even after failing nine times and with a lot of debt, he eventually succeeded in establishing companies all over the world.

After dropping some insightful business tips, he went on, he dramatically handed over to his brother Rocky, the founder of Vision International, who he described as a Math genius comparable to Einstein!

He declared that 'if his vision' were to take shape as he imagines , Gambia will no longer only attract tourists looking to enjoy the natural riches of the country, but would also attract recruiters from top companies all over the world, looking for the special skills to succeed in today's business world.

The Vision International, he stated, started with a handful of writers over a year ago and has grown to over 50 employees, saying such growth and investment into the country, would not make sense if he did not strongly believe in the talent in the country.

"Those who have required communication skills will be hired from the start, while those with average skills will be trained after which the company will work with them," he said.

He said they are interested in people who can communicate to work with them. "Those who have communication skills will be hired, while those with average experience in communication can be trained and will be guaranteed employment upon completion".

In his welcoming statement, Modou Sarr, content manager, editor-in-chief and board member of Vision International, said Vision International has been a little known company working in the shadows for a over year at their Kairaba Avenue office.

"We have been quiet, until with a declaration of our intention of being the largest employer in the country, it is safe to say Vision International is coming out of the shadows, in a big way. Vision International is a subsidiary of a global powerhouse in the internet industry,"

According to him, the word 'Gambia' is synonymous with mass immigration and a huge brain drain, further expressing optimism that with ventures such as Vision International, the rate at which people are leaving the country will not only be curbed, but will also encourage Gambians already outside, to return and take advantage of the existing opportunities that the "New Gambia" has to offer.

Sarr noted that he wanted Gambians to know there is a new career opportunity for people with great writing skills on the internet, anyone interested in acquiring these skills can contact Vision International for more information about a training programme they will be rolling out in the near future.

"Already, Vision International is hiring writers for the purposes of its online content, which is its core business in The Gambia. Vacancies are available for both part-time and full-time employment and everyone interested is encouraged to apply."

The session attracted a number of young entrepreneurs who listened in pin-drop silence, as Mr. Mirza explained how he persevered through several failures but ended up being a shareholder in several companies that are now household names such as Airbnb and carpooling giant, Uber.