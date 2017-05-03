Gambia: Court to Rule On Voire Dire in Soldier's Pistol Trial

Magistrate Isatou Janneh-Njie is scheduled to deliver ruling on whether statements obtained from Sergeant Babucarr Njie, officer of The Gambia Armed Forces who was found with pistol at the King Fahad Mosque in Banjul were voluntarily done.

The case was scheduled for Mr. Njie's defence counsel; Sheriff Kumba Jobe to reply on points of law in last Thursday's proceeding but the prosecution was absent. Counsel Jobe submitted that the absence of the prosecution was highly unacceptable.

Sergeant Njie was arrested by ECOMIG soldiers at King Fahad Mosque in Banjul and subsequently charged with going armed in public when he attempted to enter the mosque with a pistol with 8 life round were President Barrow was observing a congregational prayer (Juma).

Counsel Jobe cited Section 24 of the Constitution, stating that it guarantees for a person to be tried within a reasonable time and that their absence amounts to denial of such a right.

According to Counsel Jobe, the absence of the prosecution shows that the Inspector General of Police (IGP) does not have any further interest in the case. He applied for the court to dismiss the suit pursuant to Section 163 of the Criminal Procedure Code. "Since the IGP has abandoned prosecution of this case, the accused should be released," counsel insisted, and added, "Therefore, we urge this court to grant the application, dismiss the suit and discharge the accused person accordingly."

The defence finally submitted that his client is still a member of the Gambia Armed Forces (GAF) who has never being absent in court since the beginning of the trial.

Delivering the ruling, the presiding magistrate denied counsel Jobe's application to have the matter quashed, saying since the matter was adjourned for the defence to reply on points of law, defence can go ahead with the reply despite the absence of the prosecutor, given that both he and the accused person were in court.

Reacting to the magistrate's ruling, counsel Jobe confirmed receiving briefs of the prosecution but said there is no legal controversy concerning the story narrated in court by the prosecution. "Therefore, we do not intend to reply on any point of law," said counsel.

Counsel Jobe then implored on the court to discountenance the submissions made by the prosecution and rule in favour of the defence that the statements obtained from the accused person were involuntary.