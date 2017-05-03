Gambia: WCRFA Upholds Lamin Sports Committee's Ruling On Sateba

The Organizing Committee of West Coast Regional Football Association (WCRFA), which is mandated to look into all appeals concerning football matters in West Coast Region, met and discussed the issues of Lamin Nawettan Football ( between Lamin Sports Committee and Sateba United).

The WCRFA finally agreed to uphold the ruling of Lamin Sports Committee and asked Sateba United to desist from any form of violence and allow the committee to continue on with their games.

"After reviewing the meeting we had with both parties and the referee's report, the organizing committee of West Coast Regional Football Association came out with the following issues; the game in question is not completed, and the referee's report shows that the match was abandoned due to the fans of Sateba United throwing stones to his second assistant referee," the WCRFA said in a letter sent to Observer Sports Desk.

"Going by the rules and regulation governing the Lamin Sports Committee Nawettan, Article 9. Stoppage of time sub-section 9.1 (if the referee is forced to stop the match before the end of regular time because of invasion in the field or aggression on one team by the supporters of others, the latter shall be declared loser). Also going through the rules and regulations of the GFF recognize Nawettan zones which Lamin Sports Commiteee is a party to, article 12. Abandoned of a match, sub-section 12.1.1 (any team that causes a match to be abandoned will result to the awarding of 3 points and 2 goals to the opponent team. This means any player(s), officer(s), or supporter(s) identify as part of the team that cause the abandonment."