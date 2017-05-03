Gambia: Jallow's Hibernians Secure Maltese Title

Gambian forward Mamadou Salieu Jallow's Hibernians FC won their twelfth Maltese Premier League title after registering a 3-1 win over St Andrews on Sunday.

The Paolites made sure to open up an unassailable four-point lead with one match remaining with an emphatic home win to ensure they collected their seventh win in ten consecutive outings.

Salieu Jallow, eligible for The Gambia, was conspicuously left out of Coach Mark Miller's squad, though he later joined his teammates to jubilate after the final whistle.

The 25-year-old's contract ends on June 30 and it is unclear whether he will extend his stay after just two goals in nine appearances.