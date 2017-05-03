3 May 2017

The Daily Observer (Banjul)

Gambia: Ala Promo - Manduar Prevails Over Rambo, As Boy Balla Humiliates Flex

Manduar of Jeff Jell on Saturday defeated Rambo of Bakau, while Boy Balla of Jabang Mbollo humiliated Flex of Tallinding Mbollo on Sunday. The two grand wrestling combats were staged by Alhagie Morr Jobe, founder of Ala Promotion at the Serrekunda West Mini-stadium.

The two-day wrestling jamboree attracted hundreds of wrestling enthusiasts and supporters of the wrestlers.

The face-to-face that preceded the wrestling fights were arguably one of the most attended face-to-face ever organised by any local wrestling promoter in the revival of the traditional sport in the country.

Speaking to Observer Sports, Alhagie Morr Jobe, founder of Ala Promotion said, he was quite happy after organizing a hitch-free wrestling contest.

"Everything went well and there was no single problem. The security was excellent and the turnout was good," he told Observer Sports. Undoubtedly one of the most credible wrestling promoters, Ala Promotion would like to stage a much greater wrestling contest before the closure of the wrestling season.

He finally thanked the wrestlers, supporters and invited guests that attended the two-day wrestling contest. "I would also like to thank the journalists for the good work in ensuring the success of the event.

