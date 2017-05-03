Gambian Community in Kono Marks Gambia's 52nd Independence Anniversary

The Gambian Community in Kono District Republic of Sierra Leone recently celebrated The Gambia's 52nd independence anniversary and the inauguration of His Excellency, Adama Barrow.

The event, according to reports, was graced by Gambians from other cities within Sierra Leone such as Freetown, Kenema, and Tongo respectively.

The event, which was organised by the Gambian Coalition Supporters in Kono was supported by Coalition supporters in that country namely: Alhaji Kaba Sesay, Alhaji Ibrahima Sesay, Abdou Sumbundu and Wuyeh Janneh.

Addressing the gathering, Ebrima Camara, the charge d' affairs Gambian Embassy in Sierra Leone, extended special greetings to His Excellency, Adama Barrow, and the entire Coalition team and Gambian residents in Sierra Leone on the country's 52nd Independence celebrations.

Camara called on Gambians in Sierra Leone to stay united in order to contribute meaningfully to the socio-economic development of the country.

"Every Gambian here in Sierra Leone is an ambassador of its own and it is through our actions whether in private or public that will determine if we can be considered good or bad ambassadors of the Republic of The Gambia in the Republic of Sierra Leone,"

He indicated that their coming together to celebrate the country's 52nd Independence anniversary and inauguration of President Barrow signifies the peace and stability they are enjoying in Sierra Leone.

He on behalf of The Gambian community in Sierra Leone extended sincere gratitude to His Excellences, President Koroma of Sierra Leone, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf of Liberia, Muhammed Buhari of Nigeria, Macky Sall of Senegal and former President Mahama of Ghana for their unreserved support rendered during the country's political impasse.

The government of The Gambia, he went on, is very much grateful to the government and people of the Republic of Sierra Leone for continuing to give support to The Gambians in that country for many decades.

The Gambia and Sierra Leone, he said, have enjoyed long standing bilateral relationship,4 which according to him, should be nurtured to enable the citizens of both countries achieved their desired development visions.

The paramount chief of Kono, Bundu, who was among the speakers, spoke on the long standing relationship that binds the two countries.

He described the relationship between the two countries as cordial, further commending Gambians in Sierra Leone for their high respect to the rule of law.