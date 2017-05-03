Gambia: Police Officer Testifies in Rash, Negligent Case

Sheriffo Sanyang, a Police prosecution witness has testified in the alleged rash and negligence act case against Fatim Njie at the Brikama Magistrates' Court.

Fatim Njie is on trial before Magistrate A.R. Bah on allegation of negligently placing a lit candle on a wooden cupboard in a house at Lamin which led to the burning of the entire building and household materials on 24th September 2016. She had denied any wrong doing.

Sanyang said in his testimony that he was on duty when he received a message from his commander that there was fire incident in Lamin. He said he and one criminal investigation officer then visited the scene.

He said they found the fire and rescue officers and some people helping to put off the fire when they arrived at the scene. He said the building that catches the fire contain 5 rooms with a shop. "The compound owner had told us that the fire started from the accused person's house."

Responding to questions from the accused person, Sanyang said when he reached at the scene, he could not confirm how the fire started.

The prosecuting officer, Corporal 3999 Secka applied for adjournment to enable him to call his last witness which was granted by the magistrate and adjourned the matter to 3rd May, 2017.