3 May 2017

The Daily Observer (Banjul)

Gambia: Police Officer Testifies in Rash, Negligent Case

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Fatou Gassama

Sheriffo Sanyang, a Police prosecution witness has testified in the alleged rash and negligence act case against Fatim Njie at the Brikama Magistrates' Court.

Fatim Njie is on trial before Magistrate A.R. Bah on allegation of negligently placing a lit candle on a wooden cupboard in a house at Lamin which led to the burning of the entire building and household materials on 24th September 2016. She had denied any wrong doing.

Sanyang said in his testimony that he was on duty when he received a message from his commander that there was fire incident in Lamin. He said he and one criminal investigation officer then visited the scene.

He said they found the fire and rescue officers and some people helping to put off the fire when they arrived at the scene. He said the building that catches the fire contain 5 rooms with a shop. "The compound owner had told us that the fire started from the accused person's house."

Responding to questions from the accused person, Sanyang said when he reached at the scene, he could not confirm how the fire started.

The prosecuting officer, Corporal 3999 Secka applied for adjournment to enable him to call his last witness which was granted by the magistrate and adjourned the matter to 3rd May, 2017.

Gambia

GPU Launches U.S.$220, 000 Undef Project

The Gambia Press Union (GPU) on Friday launched its two-year United Nations Democracy Fund (UNDEF) sponsored project for… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.