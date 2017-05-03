3 May 2017

The Daily Observer (Banjul)

Gambia: Serial House Breakers Charged in Bundung Court

By Modou Kanteh

Six men have been arrested by the Brusubi Police for their alleged involvement in random house breaking and stealing within Brusubi and the environs.

Modou Gaye, Ebrima Mbowe, Omar Sowe, Malick Bayo, Abdourahaman Jallow and Muhammed Jallow were arrested in connection with the systematic house breaking and stealing in Brusubi. They are now arraigned before a Bundung Magistrates' Court, charged with conspiracy, house breaking and stealing.

At their first appearance before Magistrate Pa Modou Njie, the six men denied the charges and the police prosecutor, Cadet Inspector Jatta also objected for them to be admitted on bail. He said the prosecution is yet to receive the case file, saying the case is still under investigation and none of the alleged stolen items are recovered. He said the accused persons may tamper with the investigation if they are granted court bail.

Their defence counsel, Edou A. Gomez said the offences are bailable and he intends to make the application in the next sitting. Magistrate Njie said granting bail is at the discretion of the court and therefore refused all of them.

