3 May 2017

The Daily Observer (Banjul)

Gambia: Lack of Science Lab Hinders Students' Performance in Lrr... .senior Educationist

By Salifu M. Touray in Lrr

A senior educationist at Region Four Education Directorate at Mansakonko has revealed that lack of science labs for students in the region is hindering the performance of students in the area, saying Science infrastructural facilities are crucial in ensuring that one attains quality education.

He emphasized that access to basic and secondary education is no more a concern, but the issues of quality assurance poised by lack of fully equipped Sicience labs in schools in the area continues to be a challenge for many.

Musa Bah, who was presenting during an interactive session at the recent maiden retreat convened for Members of the Technical Advisory Committee in the Lower River Region, held at Mansakonko, acknowledged that the issue is greatly hampering students' performance at the West Africa Senior Secondary School Examination Certificate (WASSEC) in the region.

The gathering which brought heads of government institutions and departments, was designed to bring stakeholders under one platform to share and exchange ideas on various government programmes and policies for implementation in the Region.

Bah gave an overview of his directorate activities, saying his directorate is the technical arm of the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education in the LRR.

"Amongst our roles and responsibilities are to make and ensure that government's implementing pragrammes and policies in Lower and Basic Secondary Education are efficient and effective in the Region. Yes, we have registered some achievements, especially when it comes to access to basic and secondary education level in the Region, and the burden then faced by parents in terms of shouldering the responsibilities of paying school fees for their children, which is no more a requirement for them, thanks to the School Improvement Grants (SIG) under the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education," he said.

However, Bah noted that there are still challenges and amongst those include the issues of lack of access to water within some schools operating in the Region, as well the lack of fully furnished Science labs in the region, which is hampering students' performance, especially those sitting to the West African Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination in LRR.

He thus called on stakeholders to come on board and help address the issue in ensuring quality education across all regions.

