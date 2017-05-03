Gambia: Yankuba Badjie, Others Deny Killing Solo Sandeng

The former Director of Gambia's defunct National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Yankuba Badjie and eight other officials of the agency has denied responsibility of the murder of Solo Sandeng and assault on other members of the 14th April, 2016 protesters at West Field junction.

They denied the charges after they were read to them, yesterday before Justice Kumba Sillah-Camara at the High Court in Banjul.

Yankuba Badjie, Louise Richards Leese Gomez, Saikou Omar Jeng, Baboucarr Sallah, Yusupha Jammeh, Haruna Susso, Tamba Mansary, Lamin Darboe and Lamin Lang Sanyang are jointly and severally charged with conspiracy to commit murder, murder, assault causing actual bodily harm, conspiracy to commit a misdemeanor, forgery and making documents without authority.

Their plea taking followed the delivering of a ruling by the presiding judge on the application of the defence lawyers on whether the deputy director of public prosecution is or not competent to institute a criminal case against the accused persons.

Defence lawyers had earlier challenged that the deputy director of public prosecution was not competent to prosecute the case at the time of filing the information. They argued that there was no incumbent DPP and as a result applied for the case to be struck out.

Justice Sillah-Camara said it is the duty of the applicants/defence to show the court that there was no incumbent DPP as asserted in paragraph 5 of the affidavit in support of the application, saying, "he, who asserts must proof."

She however said, she agrees with the respondent/prosecution that the office of the DPP is not a one-man business that can cease to exist when the incumbent is not there. She said the case is properly instituted before the court and that the DDPP acted legally in instituting the case against the accused persons. "I therefore hold that the application lacks merit and I dismiss it."

Deputy Director of public prosecution, A.M. Abubacarr then requested for a week adjournment which was granted to him. Justice Sillah-Camara adjourned the case to 8 May for hearing and said the case shall proceed daily.

The court also ordered for the accused persons not to be put on handcuffs unless they impose a flight risk. This came after defence lawyer, Mene queried that his clients are put on handcuffs when coming to the court which, he said is an infringement on their right to presumption of innocence but the prison officer said the accused persons are put on handcuffs for security reasons.