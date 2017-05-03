Gambia: Today Is World Press Freedom Day

The media fraternity headed by Gambia Press Union and other interested groups in the world of pen pushers, will today mark World Press Freedom Day, through series of colourful activities in honour of the day, including public lecture to be delivered at the Faculty of Law.

May 3rd, is declared as World Press Freedom Day by the United Nations General Assembly in 1993, following a recommendation adopted at the 26th session of UNESCO's General Conference held in 1991. It's the date that celebrates fundamental principles of press freedom and to also evaluate press freedom related issues across the globe, as well as defending the world of media from attacks on independence of the media.

Part of this year's celebration is by paying tribute to journalists who lost their lives in exercise of the profession in line with provisions contained in both domestic and international legal instruments as seen in sections 207-210, 220 and 25 of the 1997 Constitution of The Gambia. Article 19 of Universal Declaration of Human Rights, adopted by UN General Assembly 0n 10th December 1948, among others that space could allow for listing, all empowering the profession we called "Journalism".

In essence, the day draw attention of the world to countries named as hostile grounds for press freedom, where publications often attract unfriendly laws such as defamation, libel and slander all meant to censor press freedom.

The Union is also expected to draw the attention of the new coalition administration to what they called; "The dangerous Media Commission Bill, 2004" that has the potentials of sending media practitioners home, thanks to its unfriendly content, as opposed to best practices in countries operating on the basis of rule of law, democracy, good-governance and respect for human rights.

The Media Commission Bill could not pass through the stage of enactment by members of the National Assembly under the previous government, as a result of stiff resistance made by press freedom fighters in the country and beyond, hence the renewed calls for its total drop by the new government in line with their promised press freedom and an enviable environment for the media.

Happy and successful Press Freedom Day to the world of pen pushers.