Gambia: OMVG Not Going to Result in Any Resettlement of Populations - Minister Dibba

Lamin B. Dibba, the minister of Environment, Climate Change and Natural Resources has said that he has been made to understand that as far as The Gambia is concerned, the OMVG Energy Project is not going to result in any resettlement of populations.

Minster Dibba however added that; "We may expect some positive and negative environmental impacts of the project".

He made this remarks at the opening ceremony of a two-day training workshop for the National Monitoring Committees and Local Coordination and Monitoring Committees of the OMVG Energy Project held at a local hotel in Senegambia.

The objective of the training, he said, was to provide the stakeholders with vital information in a bid to sensitise them on the policies and procedures regarding the implementation of the Environment and Social Management Plan (EMSP) and Resettlement Plan (RP) related to the involuntary displacement of population and the modalities of indemnity, and or compensation of the population affected by the project and that African Development Bank provided the OMVG with support to develop the Energy Programme.

The minister highlighted a key component of OMVG integrated programmes, which he said is the Energy Project, which has attracted a lot of bilateral and multilateral donor support and project being conceptualised out of desire to develop the hydroelectric potential of The Gambia River Basin and the Konkoure River in Guinea .

Kabir Silla Sonko, the director of Environment and Sustainable Development at OMVG informed that they have just concluded the assessment, the negotiations and signatures of the contracts with the different contractors for the construction of the interconnection line.

He asserted that what remains now is to begin the liberation of the rights and the compensation of the population affected by the project to enable these companies to start work of the interconnection line for a period of 18 months.

About the OMVG

The Gambia River Basin Development Organisation (OMVG) Energy Project is a sub-regional basin organisation created on June, 30th 1978, and regroups The Gambia, Senegal, Guinea Bissau and Guinea.