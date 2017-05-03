Gambia: Cattle Rustling On the Rise in Crr Says Nloa Official

An official of the National Livestock Owners Association has expressed with concern the increasing reports of small ruminants and cattle rustling in the Central River Region and other parts of the country.

Ebrima Jallow, in an exclusive interview with the Daily Observer, said just few weeks ago seventeen heads of cattle belonging to one Pateh Baldeh, were stolen from Logobel village in Upper Fulladou West, CRR South.

"16 of the stolen cattle were recovered with the help of the association and security forces at Maka Koli Bantang in Senegal, but one bull is yet to be seen," he said.

Jallow indicated that the matter is in the hands of the Senegalese security office, saying similar complaints were also received at Sami District, in CRR North, where small ruminants including sheep and goats were stolen.

According to him, farmers in Sami attributed the incidents to the coming in the area of 'Walankeh herdsmen' from Senegal, who during the dry season migrate to search for grazing areas for their animals.

The association, according to him, in collaboration with the vigilantes groups will meet with the Regional Security Task Force and their Senegalese counterpart to put heads together in a bid to find a lasting solution the problem.

He called on the Alkalolu to use the animal movement permit in order to help the security forces to track down cattle rustlers in the country.

Jallow noted that the association is also trying to meet with the minister of the Interior as soon as possible in a bid to see how best to redress the menace.

"I want to urge farmers to be reporting all incidences involving cattle theft to their nearest police station."

This, according to him, would help the security forces a great deal to tackle the problem.

Reports of cattle rustling in the past years have reduced drastically in the country due to the combined efforts of security forces, vigilantes groups and key stakeholders in cattle business. However, in the recent past, this ugly menace has resurfaced again, signaling a situation that needs urgent and combined effort to stem it.