Gambia: FSQA - No Plastic Rice in Gambian Market

The director general of the Food Safety and Quality Authority (FSQA) of the Gambia, Zainab Jallow has dispelled rumours that there was plastic rice in the Gambian market.

Speaking to the Daily Observer's Aji Fatou Faal yesterday in the afternoon, the FSQA director general made it clear that there was no plastic rice in the Gambian market and that her institution is aware of the videos on social media regarding the alleged rumours of the plastic rice being sold in the market.

DG Jallow used the opportunity to inform the public that there is no such product in The Gambia, while assuring that all the due diligence would be taken to address the concerns related to the allegation that such rice is found in the market when it is balled up.

She noted preliminary investigations carried out by the inspectors of the Authority have shown no presence of plastic in the rice being sold in Gambian markets.

She assured everyone that there is no plastic rice and they have gone out, looked at the rice but they were able to confirm that none of the rice that are found in the market contains plastic.

According to her, there are different methods of processing rice, which could lead to different concentrations of starch in the rice, which could lead to the alleged act that is circulating among individuals that when it is boiled up; "it doesn't break apart but they all know that rice can be gummy because of the starch."

She said that they would be going out to the media outlets to sensitise the people about Food Safety and what they do, but nonetheless, this is a special case that means they need to deal with it now, so one of the ways they were thinking of dealing with this issue is to sensitise the public about the different types of rice found in the market base on the ways it is process.

She assured the public that her institution officials are not only at the market but also at the border inspection post such as the seaport making sure that the rice that comes into the country are inspected and meet the international standards.

"We will continue to ensure that the food put on our markets is safe," she concluded.