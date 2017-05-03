Gambia: Letter to the Editor - Personal Opinion

With another cloud of political dust now calmly down, I pick the moment to push personal viewpoint on relevant issues. The other name for parliament is Law-Makers. Ideally it should have a membership of lawyers, to be of real meaning. Well, we happen to be in a country that is yet to mature to that fact.

To our divine blessing however, we have at last come to have a house headed by a lawyer. The reputable one that she happens to be, sends the right signals that better service will be seen under that roof. And the populace is rest assured that their top Law-Maker is one experienced in the practice and management of legal issues. Given a political dimension, she only stands to mean the perfect lubrication in the engine of governance. Lady, may God bless thy tenure.

It is a house with more families than needed. The general blame goes to a sudden breakdown of the coalition, spelling public disappointment. Wise people should be particularly happy that it has gone that way. The primary goal of coming together had been the national aspiration of Regime Change, for which all members deserve everlasting praise. Should they have maintained a united front for parliament, the likelihood would have been a total sweep. As seen, the others could only get about a dozen of the fifty-eight. Surely, a coalition party would have given them further damage, with anything close to 90%, translating as one-party rule. In the present composition the largest group wields 53%, a true reflection of the fact on the ground, having always been the mainstay of opposition for many years. And with the politics of fear out of sight, the slight majority may not be of much significance. There will be guts of abstinence, even of crossing party lines in a crucial vote. Therein, UDP dominance is surely limited. I hope that's enough to end the fuss regarding coalition disintegration.

Our basic requirement now is in the words of hard work and patience, knowing that viable economic change does not come overnight. The main gain of the moment is rule of law, culminating in a perfect taste of personal freedom, man's greatest asset. And with a wise policy of engagement with the rest of the world, the combination can only get us to any height. Merci.