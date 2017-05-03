Gambia: Seminar On Waste Management Attracts International Participants

An international seminar on rural resilience and community waste management recently came to an end at the Gunjur Multi-Purpose Community Centre. The event organised jointly by the Arkleton Trust and WasteAid U.K., was designed to share experience in terms of innovative projects and good practice in building community resilience.

The event attracted participants from The Gambia, Senegal, Ethiopia, Kenya, Malawi, Uganda, Cameroon, Nigeria and India.

In addition, more than 30 local participants from the host community of Gunjur also took part in the event.

The visitors, divided into three groups were exposed to different success stories that have emerged from this small rural community. Some visited a medicinal plant reserve and local history museum, while others were taken on a conducted tour of a local health centre and women's vegetable garden.

The third group visited a local beekeeper, who made an impressive range of products from beeswax, including body cream and soap and other delicious and nutritious honey.

A local welding workshop, set up with a small business loan from the Arkleton Trust, was the final stop on the tour. The visiting participants also visited a site, were locals showed the process involving in making charcoal briquettes from groundnut shells.

The project initiated through Gunjur's long-standing relationship with the British town of Marlborough, the charcoal briquetting is providing a low-cost and low-smoke cooking fuel that is a valuable alternative to traditional lump wood charcoal, and has the important benefit of reducing deforestation in the area.

Since the start of the friendship, Arkelton Trust has focused on community exchanges and for people to make new friends.

Representatives from many of the community groups gave short accounts of their work and the progress that has been made through the support of the Arkleton Trust; these included community exchanges between India and Ethiopia (healthcare and livelihoods), Kenya and Scotland (farming and nutrition), Malawi and Scotland (community energy), and Gambia and Marlborough, U.K. (sustainable enterprises such as charcoal briquetting, plastic tiles, jam and pepper sauce making).

These were accompanied by interesting accounts of other projects, including in Kenya (waste management and rainwater harvesting), and in The Gambia from Plastic Free Gunjur (recycling enterprise), Riders for Health (community water supply and solar energy) and United Purpose (resilience, agriculture, water and sanitation, and seed diversification).

In conclusion, the first day provided grounding and inspiring insight to Gambian life, thanks to the welcoming and open nature of the people of Gunjur.

The fascinating glimpse into the backgrounds of many participants, whom have travelled literally across continents, then set the tone for the week ahead.

The visiting group is expected to share experiences, in a bid to support develop sustainable community projects for the future.