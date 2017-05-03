3 May 2017

The Daily Observer (Banjul)

Gambia: Gamcoy 17 - Is the UN Aware of Our 30 Percent Deductions?

By Momodou Jawo

Personnel of Gamcoy 17 that returned from the troubled region of Darfur in Sudan since 2015 have questioned whether the United Nations (UN) was aware of the 30% deduction from their monies during their peacekeeping mission in Sudan.

According to them, The Gambia is the only country among the participating peacekeeping countries in Sudan that is deducting 30% from their contingents .

Personnel of Gamcoy 17 who spoke to our reporter on the condition of anonymity revealed that they were paid about $1000, and huge amount of money was deducted from their monies.

"We want the government to help give back some of the monies been deducted from our pay," they appealed, while citing other countries where government built houses and give loans to its servicemen, but that did not happen in The Gambia.

"Since we came back from Darfur, some of us bought lands, but still now we cannot build it for the fact that the monies that we were paid is not insufficient to buy land and build it," our sources added.

They therefore, called on the Barrow led government to consider their plea. They also commended the new government for paying over D34million to Gamcoy 19. "But I believe they should have started from Gamcoy 1".

