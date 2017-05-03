3 May 2017

The Daily Observer (Banjul)

Gambia: Magistrate Transfers Assault Case to Childrens' Court

By Awa Gassama

Magistrate George of the Bundung Magistrates' Court have transferred an alleged assault case of Modou Touray to the Childrens' Court following the prosecuting officer's tendering of age determination report from the Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital that confirms that Mr. Touray was under age.

When the matter was called last Thursday, the prosecuting officer, Njie applied for it to be transferred to Childrens' Court, saying the age determination result had confirmed that Mr. Touray is 17 years and therefore he is under age. He said this deemed it necessary for the matter to be transferred to the Childrens' Court.

Mr. Touray is accused with assault causing serious bodily harm to Alpha Jallow with a screwdriver on his head on 6th April, at Sinchu.

He is said to hit Mr. Jallow with the object, claiming that he owed him money. Mr. Jallowis said to be still admitted at the hospital with the screwdriver yet to be removed from his head.

