Gambia: We Will Do Everything to Ensure Stability Reign in the Country CDS Kinteh

The chief of defense staff (CDS) of The Gambia Armed Forces (GAF) Lieutenant General Masaneh MN Kinteh, has assured that they would do everything necessary to ensuring that peace and stability reign in the country.

CDS Kinteh made these remarks on Tuesday morning in Banjul in commencement of his first countrywide tour since his return as the CDS of GAF in February 2017.

"The visit is significant for the fact that we want to know how our troops are leaving, how they work and their concerns; and also discuss with them on the plans of the Armed Forces. The tour will also give us the opportunity to interact with the regional governors, civil servants and Gambian people in generally, with a view to discuss with them in order to know what are their security concerns and what did they expect from GAF," he added.

Civil Military Relations

Civil military relations, he added, is very significant, because the civilians need to know the role of the Armed Forces, likewise the Armed Forces need to know the role of the civilians. "We are part of the government and the public is paying us to deliver our services, thus it is important to remind ourselves what are our roles and responsibilities under the constitution and the same time what are the expectations of the Gambian people," he stated.

CDS Kinteh assured Gambians that the country is on its way to stability. "It is true we have emerged from the political impasse that has affected the security condition of the country, but the security forces are still in place to be able to deliver and guarantee the peace and security of this country. I want the Gambian people to know that there is fully functional government that is in place and the security institutions are very well up and running and will deliver the services required from them," he noted.