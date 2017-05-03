Gambia: GPU Launches U.S.$220, 000 Undef Project

The Gambia Press Union (GPU) on Friday launched its two-year United Nations Democracy Fund (UNDEF) sponsored project for freedom of expression in The Gambia, at a launching ceremony held at a hotel in Kololi.

The project, as said by the GPU President Bai Emil Touray, aims at promoting an enabling environment for freedom of speech and responsible and investigative journalism in the country. He added that this is the beginning of a new beginning that would provide them with the opportunity to chart the way forward for freedom of expression with particular emphasis on media freedom.

According to him, media freedom is an essential ingredient in any country's democratisation process, which is why the UN human rights committee in one of its general comments stated that freedom of expression is the corner stone of all rights, and as such, it is the responsibility of every duty bearer to move heaven and earth to ensuring that freedom of expression is not only protected but also promoted.

He said that the project is geared towards building the capacity of journalists and the media; the promotion of freedom of expression and reform of the media laws to enhance democracy and development. And that through this project the, GPU would work with stakeholders in making access to information a law in the country.

Touray remarked that through this project they seek to put in place a self-regulatory body so that people who are aggrieved with what is published can lay complains before this media complains body, "which is what obtains in a democratic situation." According to him, this would bring about the much needed professionalism in the media.

Malick Jones, the deputy permanent secretary at the Ministry of Information, Communication and Infrastructure expressed that the project has come at a right time in which all stakeholders would continue to put efforts together to look at what would actually make journalists sell this country as all countries rely on the role and work of journalists.

He highlighted that government would always be in the forefront, but it does not want to be seen as the one instituting the regulation, rather he said, it is the journalists who should come and state how they want to regulate themselves and from there they (all together) will set the rules.

Maimuna Sedibeh, a principal programme officer at UNESCO spoke at length on the work of her organisation in the country's media sector.

Abdou Touray of the UNDP also spoke at the ceremony.