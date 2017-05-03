Liberia: Executive, Legislative Branches Not Split - Isaac Jackson Says

The Ministry of Information has clarified that the ongoing investigation of key government officials will in no way split or set the Executive against other branches of government.

Responding to inquiries as to whether the current investigative process could possibly divide the three branches of government, Deputy Information Minister Isaac Jackson responded "there is no split."

He made the clarification during the ministry's regular press conference in Monrovia Thursday.

It can be recalled that Grand Cape Mount County Senator Varney Sherman, House Speaker Alex Tyler, along with former Lands, Mines and Energy Deputy Minister E.C.B Jones and businessman Christopher Onanuga were Wednesday indicted by the Criminal Court "C" for their alleged involvement in a US$958,000 bribery scandal.

Sherman, Jones and Onanuga filed a US$1.5 million Criminal Appearance Bond as surety at the Criminal Court "C", while Speaker Tyler filed a US$150,000 Criminal Appearance Bond with the court.

The trio is been indicted by the Government of Liberia for their alleged involvement in a US$958, 0000 bribery scandal uncovered by Global Witness in a report release recently involving a British firm, Sable Mining.

Meanwhile, Jackson is cautioning the public against drawing conclusions while the case is still in court, adding, "Under the law, a person is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a competent court of jurisdiction."

He indicated that the government has all confidence in the court, adding that the law is superior to all citizens.