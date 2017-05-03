3 May 2017

Arabic Network for Human Rights Information (Cairo)

Egypt: Nael Hassan's Imprisonment Renewed for 15 Days

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

Cairo — 1st Al-Raml Prosecution, today (May 3), ordered the imprisonment renewal of Alexandrian blogger Nael Hassan pending probe.

ANHRI's lawyers, among other lawyers, attended the imprisonment renewal hearing and pleaded the case to refute the grounds behind Nael's pretrial detention, and to invalidate the arrest warrant issued against him by the Prosecution, in addition to the malicious and trumped-up charges leveled against him.

Nevertheless, the Prosecution refused the lawyers' request to release the Alexandrian blogger.

The police arrested Nael Hassan Mahmoud, a security officer at the Arab Academy for Science and Technology and a former police officer, on April 20, after fabricating a communique claiming his affiliation to a terrorist organization, as well as obstructing state institutions and banning them from carrying out their duties, and attempting to overthrow the regime.

Egypt

Uganda's Museveni and Egypt to Discuss 'Water Politics' on River Nile

Egyptian foreign minister, Sameh Shoukry is to meet Ugandan President, Yoweri Museveni to discuss management of the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Arabic Network for Human Rights Information. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.