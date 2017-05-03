Egypt: Nael Hassan's Imprisonment Renewed for 15 Days

press release

Cairo — 1st Al-Raml Prosecution, today (May 3), ordered the imprisonment renewal of Alexandrian blogger Nael Hassan pending probe.

ANHRI's lawyers, among other lawyers, attended the imprisonment renewal hearing and pleaded the case to refute the grounds behind Nael's pretrial detention, and to invalidate the arrest warrant issued against him by the Prosecution, in addition to the malicious and trumped-up charges leveled against him.

Nevertheless, the Prosecution refused the lawyers' request to release the Alexandrian blogger.

The police arrested Nael Hassan Mahmoud, a security officer at the Arab Academy for Science and Technology and a former police officer, on April 20, after fabricating a communique claiming his affiliation to a terrorist organization, as well as obstructing state institutions and banning them from carrying out their duties, and attempting to overthrow the regime.