Botswana: Sankoyo Welcome Suspended Members

Maun — Sankoyo Bush Bucks executive committee has welcomed former suspended members to join the committee after addressing the indifferences.

The suspended members who rejoined the club include the team's former public relations officer, Baganetse Kamanakao, administration manager, Batshidi Moeti and team manager, Lere Ramoeta.

The trio and other three members were suspended because it was alleged that they were inactive and failing to serve the interest of the club.

The vice chairperson, Onalenna Ditlhakanyane revealed that the trio had rejoined the club after they managed to discuss their differences and forgive each other.

He said they have agreed to work as one unit and serve the club wholeheartedly.

Management also managed to fill some posts which were left vacant by former chairperson, Apollo Moalosi and communication and marketing manager, Phemelo Saleshando who resigned from the club recently.

Kamanakao, who resumed his former post as public relations officer, announced that a new interim executive committee has been assembled with Itumeleng Kelebetseng as the chairperson.Onalenna Ditlhakanyane, former team manager has been elevated to the vice chairperson position while Sankoyo Tshwaragano Development Trust manager, Gasennelwe Haku was elected the secretary and Kago Tango as his vice.

Sipho Ndaba, Lere Ramoleta and Moeti retained their positions as treasurer, team manager and administration manager respectively. Kelaotswe Kelaotswe has been appointed as an additional member.

Kamanakao said the committee would serve the club until the end of the season, and that after that an annual general meeting (AGM) would be called where Sankoyo registered supporters would have an opportunity to elect an executive committee of their choice.

Since the team had been promoted to the elite premier league in 2014, it has never held an AGM because the management was adamant that there were no registered members.

Meanwhile, the vice chairperson, Ditlhakanyane explained that the membership issue was at an advanced stage, adding that before the end of the season all would be in order.

"Only card carrying members would elect the executive committee during the AGM," he stressed.

Source : BOPA