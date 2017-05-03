3 May 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Zimpf Splits Again

Photo: allafrica.com
Zimbabwe People First founders Didymus Mutasa, Rugare Gumbo and Joice Mujuru (file photo).
By Felex Share

Zimbabwe People First has split for the second time in two months after a faction in the party today officially appointed former Ambassador and Retired Brigadier-General Agrippa Mutambara as the interim leader.

The development did not go down well with another faction led by the party's elders Messrs Rugare Gumbo and Didymus Mutasa. The faction led by the two elders said by so doing, Rtd Brig-Gen Mutambara and his group had expelled themselves from the party.

They accused Rtd Brig-Gen Mutambara of using money to land the post. ZimPF first imploded in February when then interim leader Dr Joice Mujuru parted ways with the council of elders led by Messrs Gumbo and Mutasa.

Dr Mujuru later formed National People's Party (NPP) while the elders remained in ZimPF. Mr Mutambara today convened a press conference together with Messrs Kudakwashe Bhasikiti, Munacho Mutezo, Claudious Makova and other officials whom they claimed were members of the steering committee running the party.

Mr Bhasikiti said they only wanted Messrs Gumbo and Mutasa to be advisors in the party with no leadership positions. He said they rejected a proposal whereby Mr Gumbo wanted to be the president of the party, with Mr Mutasa coming in as his deputy.

