Photo: Nehanda Radio

MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai (file photo).

ZIMBAWBEANS are furious about the country's endemic economic crisis with even agents of the dreaded CIO spy service reduced to near-destitution and now also fed up with President Robert Mugabe.

This was said by former opposition MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai who further claimed that CIO spies were approaching him seeking assistance with school fees for their children.

The former prime minister told thousands of people gathered to commemorate Workers Day at Dzivaresekwa in Harare Monday that the aging Mugabe was even failing to remunerate his security detail.

"There is no single sector which has no grievance against Zanu PF," said the MDC-T leader.

"Even war veterans who we think are the stockholders of this country they have grievances against this government; even vendors are crying.

"It's a pity that I meet with soldiers, police and members of the CIO telling me that we do not even have school fees for our children, and I asked them what happened with all the money they were stealing."

Tsvangirai, said everyone, including "Zanu PF thieves", was being affected by the harsh economic conditions Mugabe and the ruling party created.

"We are now all feeling the effects of corruption. Even those who were in the fore-front of looting state resources, because they are also failing to invest in the country which has no liquidity.

"The problem that they are facing, I mean those who were stealing national resources then, is that they thought that they were going to invest but now all the investments they made through looting are going down the drain because of the economic crisis."

President Mugabe and his Zanu PF party deny responsibility for the country's economic problems which have lasted more than a decade and driven millions into exile.

The now-93-year-old leader says sanctions imposed by the West to punish him for his land reforms have brought the country to its knees.