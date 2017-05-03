3 May 2017

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Former Chief Justice Chidyausiku Dies in SA

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: The Herald
Former Chief Justice Godfrey Chidyausiku (file photo).
By Christopher Mahove

NEWS filtering through suggests that former Chief Justice Godfrey Chidyausiku has died at a South African Hospital.

A close family relative who spoke on condition of anonymity told NewZimbabwe.com that the former Chief Justice, who retired last month, was ferried to a South African hospital on Tuesday morning and passed on this (Wednesday) afternoon.

It could not immediately be ascertained what ailment he was suffering from but the family said he has been unwell since his farewell dinner.

Family members were preparing to travel to South Africa Wednesday afternoon when they were told tragic news.

Chidyausiku resigned in February this year and was replaced by Justice Luke Malaba.

Zimbabwe

Diasporans Begging for Land, Says Grace Mugabe

FIRST Lady Grace Mugabe says she is having sleepless nights fielding phone calls from exiled Zimbabweans now desperate… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.