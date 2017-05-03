Photo: The Herald

Former Chief Justice Godfrey Chidyausiku (file photo).

NEWS filtering through suggests that former Chief Justice Godfrey Chidyausiku has died at a South African Hospital.

A close family relative who spoke on condition of anonymity told NewZimbabwe.com that the former Chief Justice, who retired last month, was ferried to a South African hospital on Tuesday morning and passed on this (Wednesday) afternoon.

It could not immediately be ascertained what ailment he was suffering from but the family said he has been unwell since his farewell dinner.

Family members were preparing to travel to South Africa Wednesday afternoon when they were told tragic news.

Chidyausiku resigned in February this year and was replaced by Justice Luke Malaba.