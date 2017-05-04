4 May 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Fear Grips Clerics As Thugs Invade Churches

By Moses Muwulya & Christopher Kisseka

Sembabule/Bukomansimbi — The spate of night attacks that have engulfed Masaka and neighbouring districts have not spared the clergy with the first victims being priests at Sembabule and Buyoga Catholic parishes in Sembabule and Bukomansimbi districts respectively.

Unknown thugs descended on the two parishes last Sunday and Monday nights, and they allegedly tried to break into priests' houses.

This comes barely three days after the thugs dropped leaflets warning the priests of an attack on April 30.

"We prepared ourselves and waited for them. When they arrived, we made an alarm that attracted neighbours and they immediately took off," Fr Joseph Male, a priest at Sembabule Catholic Parish said in an interview on Tuesday.

Fr Male says when the said leaflets were dropped in the area, they notified police, which, he claims, did not provide them with security.

However, Mr Denis Musinguzi, the Sembabule District police commander, refuted Fr Male's allegations, saying police have been on the ground since the thugs started dropping anonymous leaflets in the district.

"I am personally involved in the night patrols and such patrols have been there since the priests reported the said threats," Mr Musinguzi told Daily Monitor in an interview, adding: "the priests claimed that the thugs attacked them by throwing stones, and trying to break into their homes, but we could not verify the claims."

Meanwhile, similar leaflets have been dropped at Buyoga Catholic Parish in Bukomansimbi District.

The Masaka Regional police spokesperson, Mr Lameck Kigozi, said they are currently working with other security agencies to beef up security in the area. "Our people should not be threatened by leaflets. We assure them that their security is guaranteed," Mr Kigozi said.

The attacks

Many sub-counties in Masaka, Kalungu, Bukomansimbi, Sembabule and Rakai districts have in the last seven months suffered attacks from unknown thugs who raid people's homes at night.

Victims say a gang of about 10 men armed with machetes, axes, iron bars and clubs attack the villages, hacking and clobbering the residents. There are also reports of rape although the victims are reportedly shy to report the incidents to authorities.

