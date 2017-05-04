4 May 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Improve Productivity At Work - Uganda Investment Authority

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Eronie Kamukama

Kampala — Ugandan workers need to focus on improving productivity at their work places, as labour productivity is one of the key attractions for credible investment, Uganda Investment Authority (UIA) executive director Jolly Kaguhangire has said.

She made the remarks while interacting with management and staff of San Belt Textiles Limited (SBTL) in Jinja. The textile factory was officially opened by President Museveni on Monday.

Ms Kaguhangire stressed that incentives such as tax holidays or waivers are merely "sweeteners" but the real attraction for investors is market access, labour productivity and average return on investment, among others.

Labour productivity measures output per worker.

Oh his part, Mr Sun Lian Zhong, the chairman of SBTL informed Ms Kaguhangire that the company currently employs 1,200 Ugandans.

The company manufactures textile materials s including mattress covers, bed sheets and exports to countries such as Ethiopia, Kenya, South Sudan and Tanzania.

Uganda remains with a lower productivity in comparison with its Sub-Saharan Africa counterparts and below the world average.

Uganda

Whatsapp Hitch Causes Worldwide Apprehension

Ugandans Wednesday night took to social media to complain after they realized they could not use WhatsApp to send or… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.