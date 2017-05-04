Uganda: Improve Productivity At Work - Uganda Investment Authority

Kampala — Ugandan workers need to focus on improving productivity at their work places, as labour productivity is one of the key attractions for credible investment, Uganda Investment Authority (UIA) executive director Jolly Kaguhangire has said.

She made the remarks while interacting with management and staff of San Belt Textiles Limited (SBTL) in Jinja. The textile factory was officially opened by President Museveni on Monday.

Ms Kaguhangire stressed that incentives such as tax holidays or waivers are merely "sweeteners" but the real attraction for investors is market access, labour productivity and average return on investment, among others.

Labour productivity measures output per worker.

Oh his part, Mr Sun Lian Zhong, the chairman of SBTL informed Ms Kaguhangire that the company currently employs 1,200 Ugandans.

The company manufactures textile materials s including mattress covers, bed sheets and exports to countries such as Ethiopia, Kenya, South Sudan and Tanzania.

Uganda remains with a lower productivity in comparison with its Sub-Saharan Africa counterparts and below the world average.