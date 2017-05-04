Uganda: Bring to an End Death of Expectant Mothers

editorial

Death has again robbed the country of an expectant mother in Kakumiro District (see: 'Mother dies in labour over negligence', Daily Monitor, May 3). The most distressing thing about the death is the claim that the deceased mother could have lived to see another day had the health workers at Kasambya Health Centre III handled her case with the care and urgency it deserved.

Understandably, the passing on of Evelyn Kyohirwe, a mother of four and a resident of Kigomba in Kasambya Sub-county, has not only caused outrage, but also sent angry residents into action drive. Reports are that the shocked and mourning residents are threatening to stage a demonstration against what they say is unexplained negligence and absenteeism of health workers at the health centre.

According to the widower, Mr Emmanuel Kahyoora, he first took his expectant wife to the health centre on Sunday where they found only a security guard. Besides, the maternity ward was closed and so were the facility's offices.

After a long wait in vain, he opted to move on to Kakumiro Health Centre IV, but along the way, the woman gave birth and died shortly after she bled profusely.

Sadly, Kyohirwe's death is not an isolated case as it comes barely three weeks after another expectant mother, Miria Mbabazi, died on April 9 at the hands of a midwife at Kakindo Health Centre IV, also in Kakumiro District.

That Uganda women continue to die during labour is sad commentary about the entire health system in the country. Many public health facilities right from the lower health units, regional referral hospitals up to the national referral hospital, are in sorry state. The situation gets worse when expectant mothers, struck by labour pains, have to rush to the nearest health facility to get medical attention. Unfortunately, some of these health facilities lack even basic medical accessories, including razor blades, gloves, stationery, etc, that are crucial in handling mothers during labour. Yet even in situations where some mothers can afford to take along such basic items as they visit health facilities, the challenge that awaits them is whether they will find a medical personnel - midwife, nurse or doctor to attend to them. This is absurd.

What will it take to impress upon health workers to commit themselves to their work. For how long will health workers continue to demand for better pay and improved working conditions with little or no attention paid to their concerns? Here in lies the problem.