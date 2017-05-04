Uganda: One Injured in Fresh Fights Over Budaka - Butaleja Boundary

Budaka/Butaleja — A fresh boundary dispute between residents of Budaka and Butaleja districts was the epicentre of clashes between farmers over ownership of the wetland that borders the two districts on Tuesday.

One person identified as Micheal Ochieng, was attacked by unknown people and he was seriously injured during the clashes.

He sustained deep cuts on his head while his left hand and buttocks were cut off during the fights.

Mr Ochieng was rushed to Budaka Health Centre 1V in a critical condition.

Bukedi region police spokesperson Mr Sowali Kamulya confirmed the development, saying the two sides were armed with spears and machetes during the attack.

"One person was seriously injured when he was attacked by more than 40 machete-wielding farmers from the side of Butaleja as he was busy weeding his millet garden. The attackers accused him of encroachment," Mr Kamulya said.

"As police, we totally condemn that action and urge them to seek dialogue so that the situation does not culminate into bloodshed," he said.

He explained that the two communities clashed over ownership of the contested wetland that borders the two districts. Farmers use it to grow rice and other crops such as yams.

Surveyors from the ministry of Lands had completed the re-opening of Budaka-Butaleja boundary but the residents insist that this must be implemented as agreed during a recent Mt Elgon meeting.

The ministry had carried out the demarcation exercise headed by Mr John Lutaaya, the acting principal staff surveyor, and work had been completed but unfortunately, farmers uprooted the pillars.

However, the Bukedi region police commander, Mr Alfred Bangambaki, has warned that they have received intelligence reports indicating that high profile politicians from the two districts are fuelling the boundary conflict.

"Police have observed that there are political opportunists on either sides of the districts taking advantage of the current situation for political gain. I have to strongly warn them to desist from such criminality acts or else will soon be apprehended to answer those charges," Mr Bangambaki said.

"Police even has the names of those suspected to be behind inciting residents and as well participating in thuggery by stealing people's food and cattle. We shall not leave any stone unturned. This is total criminality which would not be entertained at all," he charged.

The Budaka Resident District Commissioner, Mr Chris Mike Okiria, said tension between farmers on either side of the districts is brewing up as both sides fight for ownership of the wetland.

"The wetland areas along River Namatala, especially Lyama Sub-county where the river changed course during the 2008 El-Nino rains forced the river to split. The bank was also pushed more into Budaka, areas that the Banyole claim," he said.