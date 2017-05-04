Uganda: Nantabulirwa, Where a Resident Was Killed for Abusing the Kabaka

Photo: Roland D. Nasasira /Daily Monitor

Development in Nantabulirwa is slower than its neighbours such as Seeta because of rigidity of landlords.

analysis

To reach there, the shortest route to Nantabulirwa is when you turn off Jinja Road on your right hand just opposite Jomayi Stones Yard as you drive or walk towards Mukono.

Fred Mutebi Bisatu, a resident of the place recalls that a long time ago before Nantabulirwa acquired its current name, it used to be known as Kalyakitawo amagufa, loosely translated as eat your father's bones.

A long time ago, as the then Kabaka, whose name the residents do not recall, was being chauffeured through the place, he made an impromptu stopover.

When he asked one of the now deceased residents the place name, he was told it was called Kalyakitawo amagufa. The king then ordered for the resident's killing because to the king, the old name sounded as though he was being insulted, thus renaming it, Nantabulirwa.

Evolution of the area

Kamadi Kibuka, a resident of Nantabulirwa recalls that in 2011 when he settled at the place, it was lagely bushy with residential houses scattered quite distant from one another.

Businesses that flourished at that time were small retail shops while others indulged in relatively small scale agriculture to provide food for their families.

As time passed, meaningful developments were introduced. Retail shops that were built with unbaked bricks were demolished and long-lasting houses with baked bricks built. More financially able residents targeted idle roadside land for investment.

"Nantabulirwa has not been developing at a fast rate as compared to its neighbouring places such as Seeta. Some portions of land were inherited and the generation that inherited it does not want to change what their fathers left behind," Kibuka explains, adding that the slow development of the place has been partly hindered by lack of proper planning by existing landlords who have different intentions for their land.

The introduction of businesses such as hardwares and mini supermarkets Mutebi opines have created employment opportunities to the young generation and this has partly brought about slow development of the place.

Cost of housing and land

As more industries were introduced in the neighbouring Namanve Industrial Park, Mutebi says increased demand for housing facilities at Nantabulirwa.

Though they are not so many, Mutebi says renting a self-contained residential house with atleast three bedrooms costs between Shs400,000 to Shs500,000.

In 2011, the cost of land of a 100 x100 feet of land along the main road cost Shs7M while that distant from the main road cost approximately Shs4m to Shs5m.

Today, due to the increased pressure and usage of land such as industrialisation, the same plot of land costs between Shs40m to Shs60m while a 50feet against 100 feet costs between Shs20m to Shs25m.

Security of the place

According to a police officer at Nantabulirwa Police Post who asked for anonymity as he is not authorised to speak to media, security at the place is carried out through community policing using day and night foot and motorised patrols and that has helped reduce crime.

Although police has maintained an average level of security characterised with little house robberies, Mutebi notes that thieves mostly vandalise cars at night parking places and steals parts such as head and brake lights as well as side mirrors. Few thieves, he says go for circuit breakers from electric meters on resident's houses.

Mutebi however, believes that if the road that connects Namanve Industrial Park and Seeta town is tarmacked, the face of Nantabulirwa will significantly change.

Rent

A single room house that cost between Shs50,000 to Shs80,000 in mid 2000s currently costs between Shs120,000 to Shs150,000 while renting a self-contained double roomed house is approximately Shs250,000.